MS Dhoni’s debt is liquidated, says CEJA secretary | Cricket news

CALCUTTA: The issue of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 1,800 rupee debt to his parent organization, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (CEJA), seems to have finally come to an end.Although the former captain of India was charged the money on account of the GST attached to his lifetime membership in the association, the entire episode came to the fore after CEJA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 30. However, on Tuesday, the association Secretary Sanjay Sahay confirmed to TOI that the matter had been resolved once and for all.

“The matter has been closed. There is nothing more to add. That status existed until March 31. But after the payment came, the matter was closed,” Sahay said. The secretary further added that since the annual report was dated until March 31 due to the close of the 2019-20 financial year, Dhoni’s debt had persisted until then but was later resolved.

“The audit report is supposed to run until March 31 of each year. This is how it came to light (the Dhoni fees). The payment has already arrived and we have accepted it, so the matter is fully resolved “Sahay said. . The secretary, however, did not mention when the association received the amount from the two-time World Cup winning captain and closed the matter.

Taking a look at former cricketer and activist Sesh Nath Pathak, who had come to CEJA’s Jamshedpur registered office at Keenan Stadium, along with four others to submit a draft of Rs 1,800, Sahay said those people were always on the lookout for defamation. association and attract media attention at all costs.

“Some people will do those things. They will do anything to try to get their name in the newspapers. This is nothing new. There are certain people and groups who do these things to look out for their own interests,” Sahay said.

While Pathak claimed Sunday that CEJA officials took the draft but did not issue a receipt, Sahay said nothing of the sort would be delivered to the former.

“When we don’t need the money, why should we issue a receipt in the first place? If we accept money then it should be for a cause or help and in this case what help should we show? I don’t know if you have withdrawn the draft or not , but if we don’t put it on the bulletin board, we won’t use it, ”said the secretary.

Apparently quite unhappy with the development, he added: “Who is he to come and give money on behalf of Dhoni? The draft has not yet been returned but will be returned. We are not supposed to accept such drafts.”