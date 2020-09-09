India Top Headlines

Mahindra launches MESMA 48 platform for light electric vehicles

BENGALURU: Mahindra Electric Mobility announced on Wednesday the global launch of its MESMA 48 platform for light electric vehicles, celebrating World Electric Vehicle Day.

Mahindra Electric’s MESMA 48 platform delivers globally competitive quality and is cost effective. It is one of the most widely used EV technology solution architectures by the company. The platform is highly scalable and has powered over 11,000 electric vehicles on the roads of India to date. It can electrify a range of vehicles, including tricycles, quadricycles and even compact cars, the company reported.

The platform is scalable in terms of performance and range, offering voltage systems ranging from 44V to 96V, and at the same time, the company claims, it offers better acceleration than its ICE counterparts.

Components are available in both liquid and air cooled configurations, depending on requirements. The powertrain, with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and rear torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm, can be available with three variable gear ratios to suit performance requirements.

A top speed of up to 80 km / h can be reached with the MESMA 48 platform, making it perfect for both passenger and cargo segments. Compatible with rigid and flexible axle systems, the MESMA 48 platform is suitable for categories L5, L6 and L7.

The platform is touted to offer a comprehensive solution offering key EV components such as powertrain, battery pack, electronic control units, power electronics (MCU, OBC, LDC, PDU), their associated software, software calibration, integration vehicle and testing capabilities. which can help launch a product in the shortest time possible.

The platform can be integrated into the powertrain, leading to a higher power density and making it cost effective. Using cost-effective, highly robust and temperature tolerant LFP cells and high power density NMC cells that can match the performance, range, price and environmental requirements of a broad set of customers, the company said.

The journey to a future powered by electric mobility is well under way, according to Mahesh Babu, CEO and CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India. “Our goal with electric vehicles is to revolutionize first- and last-mile transportation globally and bring electric mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum to discuss the next big ideas for global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally. ”

Times of India