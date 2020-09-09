Maharashtra Interior Minister orders investigation into Kangana “drug link” allegations Hindi movie news

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Trouble increased for actress Kangana Ranaut when Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said Tuesday that Mumbai police would investigate allegations that she used drugs. Speaking to journalists outside Vidhan Bhavan on the last day of the monsoon session, Deshmukh said that actor Adhyayan Suman, who was in a relationship with Ranaut previously, in an interview in 2016 claimed that he used drugs and even forced him to take them.

In response to Deshmukh’s investigation order, Ranaut later tweeted: “I am more than happy to please @MumbaiPolice @ Anil-DeshmukhNCP, please do my drug testing, investigate my call logs if you find any links with drug dealers. I’ll accept my mistake and leave. Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you. ”

Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu of Sena MLA had raised the issue with Deshmukh. “They have presented that in an interview in 2016, Suman had alleged that Ranaut used drugs …”, he said.

