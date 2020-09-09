Kangana Ranaut Says “Pakistan” When First Photos Of Her Office Demolition Show Up | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

When Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers began demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films office on Wednesday, the actress shared photos of the site and simply captioned it as “Pakistan.”

“I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again that this is why my Mumbai is POK now,” he said referring to his earlier tweet, comparing the city to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, which created quite a stir in and out of social networks.

Pakistan …. #deathofdemocracy https://t.co/4m2TyTcg95 & mdash; Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1599630788000

I am never wrong and my enemies prove time and time again that this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy https://t.co/bWHyEtz7Qy & mdash; Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1599631353000

In his tweets Wednesday morning, Kangana compared the civic corps to Mughal Emperor Babur and his workers to his army. “Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy,” he captioned the photos of BMC workers on the office premises with mallets in hand.

The actress also compared her office space to the Ram Mandir and claimed that history was repeating itself when the BMC arrived to demolish some illegal altercations in the space. “The first film of the Manikarnika films, Ayodhya was announced, it is not a building for me, but the temple of Ram itself, today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself. , this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, “she said in her tweets.

The BMC, in its notice to the actress, pointed to some “illegal alterations” they had found when inspecting the space on Monday. The civic body reportedly notified the actress and her legal team of the action that would be taken if she did not respond within 24 hours.

The actor, who is scheduled to arrive in the city shortly, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her for her fight with Shiv Sena.

The BMC has posted a second notice outside your bungalow, informing you of the action that the civic body must take.

On Tuesday, BMC filed a “warning” in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a work stoppage notice that was sent to him.

Meanwhile, in a statement to ANI, the actress’s lawyer said: “Kangana Ranaut is not doing any work on your premises as you misunderstood, so the notice issued by you as” Notice of Suspension of Work “is absolutely wrong. law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by abusing her dominant position. ”