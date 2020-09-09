India, France and Australia maintain dialogue to improve cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region | India News
NEW DELHI: The Foreign Secretaries of India, France and Australia co-chaired a first trilateral dialogue on Wednesday with the aim of “synergizing their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, safe, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.”
The virtual meeting was chaired by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Harsh Vardhan Shringla; The Secretary General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Francois Delattre; The secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The focus of the dialogue was to improve cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said. “The results-oriented meeting was held with the aim of building on the strong bilateral relations that the three countries share with each other and synergizing their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, safe, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. The three parties agreed to hold dialogue annually, “the statement read.
During the dialogue, the three sides discussed economic and geostrategic challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and national responses to COVID-19.
Cooperation on the global marine commons and possible areas of practical cooperation at the trilateral and regional levels, including through regional organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Ocean Basin Association, were also discussed. Indian Ocean (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Commission, the statement read.
The three countries also had an exchange on priorities, challenges and trends in regional and global multilateral institutions, including the best ways to strengthen and reform multilateralism.
The virtual meeting was chaired by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Harsh Vardhan Shringla; The Secretary General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Francois Delattre; The secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The focus of the dialogue was to improve cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said. “The results-oriented meeting was held with the aim of building on the strong bilateral relations that the three countries share with each other and synergizing their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, safe, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. The three parties agreed to hold dialogue annually, “the statement read.
During the dialogue, the three sides discussed economic and geostrategic challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and national responses to COVID-19.
Cooperation on the global marine commons and possible areas of practical cooperation at the trilateral and regional levels, including through regional organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Ocean Basin Association, were also discussed. Indian Ocean (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Commission, the statement read.
The three countries also had an exchange on priorities, challenges and trends in regional and global multilateral institutions, including the best ways to strengthen and reform multilateralism.