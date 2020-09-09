India, France and Australia Hold First Trilateral Dialogue Focusing on the Indo-Pacific | India News
NEW DELHI: The Indo-Pacific took on another layer on Wednesday, with a highly anticipated trilateral dialogue between India, Australia and France, a grouping that brings the first European power to the Indo-Pacific.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla attended the first India-France-Australia trilateral dialogue with his counterparts Francois Delattre of France and Frances Adamson of Australia on Wednesday.
A reading from MEA read: “The results-oriented meeting was held with the aim of building on the strong bilateral relations that the three countries share with each other and synergizing their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, safe, prosperous Indo-Pacific region. and rule-based. . ”
The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain later tweeted, the “trilateral talks (focused) on boosting cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
Together we will defend our values and interests! ”
Indian officials said France and Australia are key partners for India in the region.
Discussions included the financial impact of the pandemic on countries in the Indian Ocean region. “The greater relevance of resilient and reliable supply chains was also discussed,” the officials said. India, Australia and Japan recently signed an initiative to build resilient supply chains. France can join this initiative.
Maritime security is an area in which all three countries have strong interests. Today’s discussions could spark initiatives in the areas of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime domain awareness, mutual logistical support, capacity building. The blue economy, marine biodiversity and environmental challenges such as marine pollution were on the meeting’s agenda, the sources said.
The MEA said: “The three countries also had an exchange on priorities, challenges and trends in regional and global multilateral institutions, including the best ways to strengthen and reform multilateralism.”
