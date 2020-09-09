Human rights groups call on the IOC to move the Olympic Games to China | More sports news
TOKYO: China’s repression in Tibet, the status of exiles Dalai Lamaand his treatment of ethnic minorities sparked violent protests before the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
It could happen again.
Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics with rumors of a boycott and calls to move the games due to alleged human rights violations.
A coalition of human rights groups delivered that demand to the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, ahead of the body’s executive board meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday.
In a letter, the group asked the IOC to “reverse its mistake in awarding Beijing the honor of hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022.”
The letter said that the 2008 Olympics had failed to improve China’s human rights record and that it has since built “an Orwellian surveillance network” in Tibet and imprisoned more than a million Uighurs, an predominantly Muslim ethnic group, in the Xinjiang region. .
He listed a litany of other alleged Hong Kong abuses of the Inner Mongolia region, as well as intimidation of Taiwan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the groups of trying to politicize the sport, which he said goes against the spirit of the Olympic Charter.
China has repeatedly denied human rights abuses. At first she said that the camps for Uighurs did not exist, and later she said that they were job training centers to combat terrorism.
“Through education and professional training, Xinjiang has taken preventive measures against terrorism and de-radicalization, effectively contained previously prevalent terrorist activities, and protected the right to life, health, and development of all ethnic groups, “said another spokesman, Hua Chunying. said last week.
“In the last four years there has not been a single terrorist attack in Xinjiang.”
The IOC argued that the 2008 Olympics would transform China and improve its human rights record. Instead, they are often compared to Hitler’s 1936 Berlin Olympics; an authoritarian state that uses games as a stage.
An editorial in the Washington Post this month suggested that China should lose the Olympics.
“The world must ask itself whether China, slowly strangling an entire people, has the morale to host the 2022 Winter Olympics,” he said.
“We think not.”
These are precarious times for the Swiss-based IOC. Its finances, and those of 200 national Olympic committees and dozens of sports federations related to the Olympics, have been shaken by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 due to COVID-19.
Bach warned two months ago against boycotts, but said he was not referring specifically to Beijing.
The Swiss-based body generates 73% of its revenue from the sale of television rights and 18% from sponsors and has seen its revenue stagnant due to the Tokyo delay.
After European cities such as Oslo and Stockholm were withdrawn, the IOC was left with just two bidders for 2022: Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan. Beijing won by four votes, bringing the Winter Olympics to a country without tradition, but with a giant untapped market.
Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the IOC member overseeing the Beijing Games, declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang and referred to the IOC’s comments.
“Awarding the Olympics to a national Olympic committee does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country,” the IOC said in an email to the AP.
The IOC said it has “received assurances that the principles of the Olympic Charter will be respected in the context of the games.”
He added that it must remain “neutral on all global political issues.”
The IOC included human rights requirements in the host city contract for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but did not include those guidelines, the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, for Beijing.
Paris is the first Olympiad to contain the rules, long pushed by human rights groups.
“NGOs, celebrities and other activist groups will exert tremendous pressure on China in the run-up to the games calling for boycotts, etc.,” Victor Cha, a former White House adviser on Asia, said in an email to the AP. .
“I think the IOC would be very reluctant to take 2022 from Beijing.”
China is the host of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, which involve even more athletes than the Summer Olympics.
Athletes have shown their power by supporting the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and elsewhere.
German footballer Mesut Ozil, a Muslim with roots in Turkey, has spoken out against China and coined the phrase: “Muslim lives matter.”
He has criticized Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia for keeping silent.
Murray Hiebert, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said those countries don’t want to jeopardize their economic ties with China, including the infrastructure investment they get.
“Indonesia was very critical of Myanmar when it expelled some 750,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees to Bangladesh in late 2017 and early 2018, but officials have said little about the situation of Uighurs in China,” he said.
The IOC is under pressure to revise a rule that prohibits political protests at the medal table at the Olympics.
Casey Wasserman, who heads the organizing committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, said he wrote to Bach and asked him to reform the rule.
“I do not believe that the anti-racist speech is a political speech,” he said this month.
Mary Harvey, executive director of the Swiss-based Center for Sport and Human Rights, said athletes protesting racism and inequality in the United States should have the same rights in Beijing or Tokyo.
The campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden has endorsed the use of the term “genocide” for China’s actions in Xinjiang.
