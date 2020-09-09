HC criticizes BMC for its rush to bulldoze parts of Kangana’s bungalow | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Noting that the conduct of the BMC, which carried out the demolition of allegedly unauthorized buildings in actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, on Wednesday was “very deplorable”, the Bombay High Court in an order Sharp ordered the municipal body to immediately stop the demolition.

The HC bench of Judges S JKathawalla and Riyaz Chagla said that “although the way BMC proceeded to begin the demolition prima facie … it smells of bad fide … it was giving the corporation an opportunity to explain its conduct. in an affidavit Thursday. ”

The order came at an urgent hearing just hours after a civic squad started the demolition. The BMC, controlled by Shiv Sena, which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state, had sent a squad with heavy machinery to his home in the morning and flattened parts of the terraced house.

Kangana, who was on vacation in his hometown in Himachal Pradesh, landed in the city a few hours after the BMC action began. Before arriving in Mumbai, Kangana, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, had approached HC to prevent the demolition “illegal, arbitrary and in bad faith”, which, according to her, was “a consequence of the difference of opinion with certain influential persons operating in civic administration. ” and the government of Maharashtra ”.

She sought instructions to overturn the work stoppage notice issued by the BMC on Tuesday. HC’s bank said: “It is clear that unauthorized jobs have not happened overnight. Suddenly, however, the corporation appears to have awakened from its slumber, issued a notice to the petitioner … when he is out of state, instructing him to respond within 24 hours, and not granting him more time despite written request and proceed to demolition … within 24 hours. ”

The HC added, “… If the BMC acted similarly quickly on the numerous unauthorized construction in this city, (the city) would be a completely different place to live.” The HC found fault with the conduct of the BMC, “even more so” since it had submitted a warning awaiting its request.

The court informed lead attorney Anil Sakhare that “such conduct … is totally unacceptable.” When the matter was reported at 12:30 p.m., initially no BMC lawyer appeared, and Siddiquee said that by then 40% of the premises had been razed.

