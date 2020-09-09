India Top Headlines

Harbhajan Singh files case against Chennai businessman for defrauding him of Rs 4 crore | Chennai News

CHENNAI: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has filed a complaint with Chennai City Police against a businessman for cheating him out of 4 million rupees.

The issue came to light after the businessman approached the Madras High Court seeking advance bond in the case.

In his complaint, Harbhajan mentioned that he had been introduced to businessman G Mahesh, who lives on Juhu Beach Road in Uthandi in Chennai, through a mutual friend. Harbhajan repaid the amount as a loan in 2015.

Whenever Singh tried to communicate with him, Mahesh delayed and avoided returning the money.

On August 18, a check for Rs 25 lakh issued by Mahesh bounced due to insufficient funds.

Harbhajan, who is a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and was in Chennai recently, approached the city police commissioner and filed a formal complaint against Mahesh and some others.

The request has been sent to Neelankarai Deputy Police Commissioner Visveshvaraiah for a detailed investigation. The ACP summoned Mahesh to appear before it for an investigation.

Mahesh posted advance bond through his lawyers K Surendar and Chenthoori Pugazendhi, which is now pending before the Madras High Court.

In his affidavit, Mahesh stated that he had received the loan from Harbhajan Singh after issuing real estate in Thalambur as collateral. Subsequently, a general power of attorney deed was also executed in favor of Harbhajan Singh in 2015. It was registered at the Thiruporur sub-registry office, document number 3635/2015.

Mahesh stated that he had paid all outstanding fees to Harbhajan.

