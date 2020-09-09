Do not allow transgressions, maintain the maximum discipline: the Army instructs the ground commanders | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Engaged in a clash with the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has instructed field commanders that the Chinese should not be allowed to transgress at any cost and has also ordered troops to maintain absolute discipline while protecting the indian territory.Field commanders have also been told that while patrolling their respective areas of responsibility or performing some task, there should be no further display of force or excessive use of force, government sources told ANI.Full coverage: LAC separator 78006201On the situation along the border, sources said that the Chinese army is conducting target practice within their controlled territory in Tibet, but can be heard on the Indian side in many places along the Real Control Line (LAC). from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.Sources said that India has strengthened its defenses along the positions held by the Indian army near the heights of Rezang La and Rechen La by laying concertina wires and Chinese troops have been warned that there would be consequences if they tried to violate the defense. India, sources said. .

The Indian side has also addressed the issue of Chinese Army soldiers carrying machetes and spears along with them during deployment near Indian positions during Brigade Commander level talks, they added.

The sources said that the Chinese army has deployed about 50,000 soldiers along with heavy tanks and artillery.

On the opposite Indian side of Chushul, the Chinese have been lining up their tanks and infantry fighting vehicles within their territory near the friction areas as they have brought a large amount of heavy weaponry into the area, they said.

