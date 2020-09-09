Covid Summary: Human Trial of Oxford Vaccine Stopped; India’s recovery rate rises to 77.77% and more | India News

India Top Headlines

Here’s a look at the current development of the coronavirus in India, its states, and around the world:

INDIA

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 in India it has risen to 33.98.844, further improving the recovery rate to 77.77 percent, while the fatality rate has fallen to 1.69 percent, the Union Health Ministry said.

NEW DELHI: The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus infection in the country has risen to about 34 lakh, recording a recovery rate of 77.88 percent. Meanwhile, the quest to develop a vaccine for the virus hit a roadblock when one of the participants in the Oxford human trials of the Covid vaccine developed an adverse reaction.

Covid-19 recoveries close to 34 lakh

Sixty percent of all cases are registered in only five states, according to the health ministry. Of the total 89,706 new cases, which have been reported in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 10,000.

Five high-burden states have 62% of India’s active cases

Considering the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Center said the numbers were increasing and not stabilizing in part due to increased testing as large sectors of the population were still vulnerable, along with laxity in complying with the rules.

Over 11.54 lakhs of Covid-19 tests were conducted in a 24-hour span, bringing India’s cumulative testing to over 5.18 crore so far, while over the same period nearly 75,000 people have recovered from the disease. , bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,98,844 in the country, the Center said Wednesday.

The Supreme Court agreed to examine a petition seeking the reopening of religious sites of all religions across the country that have remained closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A high court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, issued notices to the Center and state governments seeking their response to the guilty plea filed by Gitarth Ganga Trust.

SC agrees to examine a plea seeking the reopening of religious sites

Human trials of one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates, which is being developed by the University of Oxford, were suspended after a participant from the United Kingdom had an adverse reaction.

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Stopped After Participant’s Illness

Serum Institute of India said it is continuing trials of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 candidate vaccine in India. The statement came after AstraZeneca announced that late-stage studies of the Covid-19 candidate vaccine developed by the University of Oxford are temporarily on hold as a participant from the UK had an adverse reaction.

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials In India Underway, Says Serum Institute

Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi said the lockdown was not an attack on the coronavirus but on poor people and proved to be a “death sentence” for the unorganized sector, as it “ended” jobs and small businesses.

The blockade is not an attack on the coronavirus, but on the poor: Rahul

STATE

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir recorded their highest peak in a single day of 1,617 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the union territory’s infection count to 47,542. It was the seventh time in as many days that the number of new Covid-19 infections surpassed the 1,000 mark in a 24-hour period, they said.

PUNJAB: Car and taxi drivers in Punjab have urged the government to provide them with financial assistance amid hardships in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has relaxed the guidelines in place for Covid-19 amid Unlocking 4 and interstate trains have also been allowed to run.

HIMACHAL PRADESH: The community spread of the new coronavirus has been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla, a senior health official said. Shimla has 168 active cases. Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, with a population of about 70 lakh, have reached 7,832 and 59 deaths.

HARYANA:Haryana’s education minister Kanwar Pal says he tested positive for Covid-19.

DELHI: A prescription for COVID-19 testing in the national capital would not be required as of now, as the Delhi government issued an order on Wednesday in this regard.

No Prescription Needed For Covid-19 Testing – Delhi Government Order

UTTAR PRADESH: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has called on officials to increase contact tracing and improve the number of beds and manpower in Covid-19 hospitals to control the pandemic, the Chief Minister’s office said.

MADHYA PRADESH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on September 9. The Government of India launched the PM SVANidhi plan on June 1, 2020 to help poor street vendors, affected by the coronavirus, to resume subsistence activities. .

JHARKHAND: The Jharkhand Industries Cinematographic Association (JIMPA) has applied for permission to resume filming of films, theaters, cultural events, etc. while adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19 in the state. The association has also called for the creation of a film city in Jharkhand.

WEST OF BENGAL: In an attempt to alleviate travel problems for several thousand applicants for the National Cum Entry Eligibility Test (NEET), the Metro Railway in Kolkata decided to operate special services on September 13, an official said Wednesday. This service will be exclusively for the examined doctors and their guardians, said Metro Railway spokesman Indrani Banerjee. Test takers will have to show NEET admission cards at the gates of Metro stations, he said.

Kolkata: special metro services for NEET candidates

TRIPURA: In light of the worsening Covid-19 situation in Tripura, a two-member team of core experts would arrive in the northeastern state on Thursday for a 10-day visit to take stock of the situation and suggest measures to slow the spread of the virus. . authorities said Wednesday.

MEGHALAYA: Meghalaya’s Covid-19 count increased to 3,197 with 121 more people testing positive for the infection. Two more deaths raised the death toll from coronavirus in the state to 19.

TELANGANA: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the assistance provided by the Center to the state to handle the COVID-19 situation is almost nil.

He told the Assembly that everything the Center had given for the coronavirus battle is “insignificant” and affirmed that the state is addressing the situation on its own.

KERALA: Kerala Reports 3,402 Covid-19 Cases, Highest So Far

At the highest peak in a single day so far in Kerala, 3,402 Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the infection count to 95,916, while the number rose to 384 with 12 deaths. The previous day’s high was Sept. 6 when 3,082 new cases were detected in the state.

TAMIL NADU: Madras HC mandates strict adherence to guidelines in online classes regarding attendance, tests, and exams. It directs schools to explore the possibility of having end-to-end encryption and warns of actions for violation of the guidelines, including time restriction.

WORLD

The safety of a potential COVID-19 vaccine is “first and foremost,” the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Wednesday, when a trial of a leading AstraZeneca candidate was halted due to concerns about side effects. .

WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority As AstraZeneca Stops Study

Latin America and the Caribbean exceed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, reports AFP

President Xi Jinping praised China’s success in suppressing the pandemic first discovered on its soil, even as global confirmed infections were approaching the 30 million mark. In a pompous ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi personally awarded medals to citizens who are considered to have played a pivotal role in China’s fight against the virus identified in Wuhan in December. While other nations grapple with the outbreaks, China has not reported an internal infection in 22 days and Xi has paid increasing attention to boosting the ailing economy.

As the world battles pandemic, Xi salutes victory over virus