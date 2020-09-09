Bombay High Court suspends BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai property

India Top Headlines

The Bombay High Court ordered the suspension of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolition campaign at the Kangana Ranaut Mumbai office. Kangana’s allegation against the BMC was heard on Wednesday morning and after the same, the civic body had stopped the demolition exercise.

Bombay High Court upholds BMC demolition on Kangana Ranaut property, asks civic body to file response on actor… https://t.co/dFW4f63B29 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599639452000

Previously, the BMC had conducted a surprise inspection of Kangana’s office space and a notice was sent to him citing “illegal alterations”, which would be razed if he did not respond within a 24-hour period. Kangana Ranaut, who was critical of BMC’s demolition campaign, posted on Twitter: “There is no illegal construction at my home, and the government has also banned any demolition on Covid until Sept. 30. Bullywood watch now, this is how see fascism. ” Previously, Kangana had compared his office space to Ram Mandir and labeled the BMC as the Mughal Emperor Babur. “The first film of the Manikarnika films, Ayodhya was announced, it is not a building for me, but the temple of Ram itself, today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself. , this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram ”, had shared Kangana on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut is currently traveling to Mumbai from her hometown Manali. The actress will arrive in town with her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel.