‘BMC’s conduct is deplorable, it smells like malafide’: Bombay HC maintains demolition of Kangana Ranaut bungalow | Hindi Movie News

MUMBAI: Mumbai High Court suspended BMC’s demolition of part of actor Kangana Ranaut’s exclusive Pali Hill Bungalow in Bandra on Wednesday, calling the corporation’s conduct “very deplorable.”

The order came at an urgent hearing a few hours after the civic squad began the demolition for alleged unauthorized construction.

A bench of judges SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla said that “although the manner in which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proceeded to begin demolition prima facie … smells of bad fide,” it would still give the corporation a chance to Explain your conduct via an affidavit by 3pm Thursday.

Kangana, who was not in Mumbai at the time of the demolition, had approached the HC through his lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee to prevent the demolition “illegal, arbitrary and in bad faith”. He claimed that BMC’s action was “a consequence of the difference of opinion with certain influential persons operating in the administration and government of Maharashtra.”

“From the works exhibited in the notice, it is clear beyond a doubt that the works that are ‘unauthorized’ have not appeared overnight. However, all of a sudden, the corporation appears to have awakened from its slumber overnight, issued a notice to the petitioner, also when he is out of state, instructing him to respond within 24 hours, and not granting him more time. , despite the written request, and the demolition procedure… after 24 hours, ”the higher court observed.

The HC further said: “We cannot help but mention here that if the MCGM acted as quickly as the many unauthorized construction in this city, the city would be a completely different place to live.”

The HC found the BMC guilty, especially since the civic body had issued a warning before waiting for Kangana’s request.

When the matter was reported at 12:30 p.m. M., Initially no attorney for BMC appeared and Siddiquee said 40 percent of the premises had already been demolished.

BMC’s in-house attorney later said they did not have the copy of the petition and that no officer was present with it. The HC said the BMC was “trying to waste” the court’s time and “in the meantime, completing the demolition.” Therefore, he orally instructed BMC’s attorney to immediately transmit his order to the civic chief to stop the demolition in light of the pending petition.

The HC was told that civic chief Iqbal Chahal’s cell phone was “continuously switched off”. Ten minutes later, the message was transmitted and the demolition was stopped. Lead attorney Sakhare appeared on behalf of the BMC about 15 minutes later.

The HC told Sakhare that “such conduct by MCGM is totally unacceptable to the court.”

Sakhare immediately brought in an assistant municipal commissioner as well as the district executive engineer H / West, who when questioned by the HC said that a mukadam building had noticed on September 5 that work was being done on the bungalow and informed other civic officials who later visited the site on September 7 and posted the demolition notice on Tuesday.

Kangana’s petition sought orders to prevent BMC from “taking the law into their own hands or misusing its dominant position to harass and impair their legal rights.”