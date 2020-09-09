Amid privacy concerns, government may curb data collection by apps
NEW DELHI: The government It is understood that it is seeking to prohibit mobile applications from collecting user information beyond its area of operation, the move comes in the context of concerns about data handling and user privacy, even at the hands of US giants. of Internet Facebook and WhatsApp and of the main international scores and Chinese applications, reports Pankaj Doval.
Sources told TOI that the Center has begun working on a policy that would stop internet and mobile applications from collecting information that is “not necessary” for their operation.
The government is going to have a “policy of preloading / preloading applications on mobile phones,” the sources said, adding that concerns arose because “many of these applications are installed on mobile phones without user consent.”
In fact, the importance of user consent and illegal data collection is something that has been gaining more and more resonance within various echelons of government, including the search for prominent positions in the data protection bill, which currently is presented in Parliament.
The sources said that, like push email, the government is also working in areas to stop the push applications advertised by phone makers. Most of the measures, the sources say, are being taken in light of the data protection concerns of millions of users.
Unauthorized data collection has even been pointed out by the government before, especially since many applications tend to take data that is not even remotely connected to its utility. The government feels that after the Covid outbreak and work-study-from-home situations, an enormous amount of data is moving online, from student education to businesses and offices, social media and conversations in Internet.
“There are a growing number of cases of cyberattacks, phishing, and even data theft at the hands of some of the best-known and largest Internet applications,” said a source.
Sources told TOI that the Center has begun working on a policy that would stop internet and mobile applications from collecting information that is “not necessary” for their operation.
The government is going to have a “policy of preloading / preloading applications on mobile phones,” the sources said, adding that concerns arose because “many of these applications are installed on mobile phones without user consent.”
In fact, the importance of user consent and illegal data collection is something that has been gaining more and more resonance within various echelons of government, including the search for prominent positions in the data protection bill, which currently is presented in Parliament.
The sources said that, like push email, the government is also working in areas to stop the push applications advertised by phone makers. Most of the measures, the sources say, are being taken in light of the data protection concerns of millions of users.
Unauthorized data collection has even been pointed out by the government before, especially since many applications tend to take data that is not even remotely connected to its utility. The government feels that after the Covid outbreak and work-study-from-home situations, an enormous amount of data is moving online, from student education to businesses and offices, social media and conversations in Internet.
“There are a growing number of cases of cyberattacks, phishing, and even data theft at the hands of some of the best-known and largest Internet applications,” said a source.