68% of biodiversity lost in 5 decades: Report | India News

The planet lost 68% of its biodiversity population in the last five decades. The worst part was borne mainly by freshwater species, whose population declined by a staggering 84%. And even with greater conservation efforts, improvement seems unlikely before 2050, said the latest biannual ‘Living Planet Report’ released by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“The situation in India is not very different from the global situation, something we need to be aware of,” Sejal Worah, program director of the organization’s India unit, said in a pre-launch briefing on Wednesday.

‘12% of wild mammals in India in edge of extinction ‘

In India, more than 12% of wild mammals and 3% of bird species face the threat of extinction, while 19% of amphibians are threatened or critically endangered ”.

The Living Planet Index mapped 21,000 populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, and amphibians. The patterns show wide regional variation. Asia Pacific experienced a 45% drop in biodiversity, the second largest after Latin America and the Caribbean, which lost 94%. Freshwater species are of particular concern.

In the Indian context, Worah said, the situation is dire. “By 2030, the demand for water will be twice the availability, with 14 of the 20 river basins already stressed,” he said. One third of India’s wetlands have been lost in the last four decades.

“The human enterprise demands 1.56 times more resources than the amount that the earth can regenerate,” says the report. India’s footprint is among the lowest: less than 1.6 global hectares per person, less than many large countries.

