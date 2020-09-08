Yuvraj Singh is thinking about a stint at BBL, CA trying to find a club for himself | Cricket news

Sports

MELBOURNE: Flamboyant Indian hitter Yuvraj Singh, who retired last year, is considering a season in the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia is trying to help him find a team, according to a media report.No Indian player has appeared on the BBL as the country’s cricket board (BCCI) does not allow active players to participate in the foreign league.

Yuvraj, 38, had retired from national and international cricket last year, cleaning the decks to practice his trade in foreign leagues around the world.

According to a report from the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’, Yuvraj’s manager Jason Warne of W Sports & Media has confirmed that Cricket Australia was trying to find a franchise that was interested in the former Indian all-rounder.

“We are working with CA to try to find him a home,” Warne said Monday.

Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup player of the tournament, last played for India in 2017.

The left-handed hitter has scored 8,701 runs in 304 ODI, in addition to taking 111 wickets for India. He has also played 40 tests and 58 T20I for the country.

However, according to the report, “interest in Yuvraj from BBL clubs has been modest to date.”

Australian Cricketers’ Association President Shane Watson, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, believes that the inclusion of Indian players on BBL would be “incredible.”

“It would be amazing for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world class T20 players in India that are not playing for India that they could potentially be available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world. “Watson said.

“If that can happen, that would make a big difference.”