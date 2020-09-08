Times Network Expands Global Presence; Launches TIMES NOW, TIMES NOW WORLD, ET NOW, Mirror NOW and Zoom on ONEHUBTV

India Top Headlines

Strengthening your digital presence in international markets, Times Network, India’s premium streaming network in partnership with Vision247, a leading UK based provider of managed transmission and digital communications services has launched TIMES NOW, TIMES NOW WORLD, ET NOW and Zoom in Europe and Reflect NOW globally, through ONEHUBTV. ONEHUBTV, a unique OTT platform, offers viewers the ultimate entertainment experience, while Vision 247 will manage, distribute, and monetize content through this strategic partnership.

An expert curator of segmented and differentiated content across all genres, Times Network today has a presence in more than 100 countries. By offering viewers around the world access to best-in-class news and entertainment channels, the Times Network offers a strong bouquet of influential brands in its portfolio that deliver global, national, local and commercial news, original series and content from Bollywood from home with India’s leading channels.

Jagdish Mulchandani – Times Network Chief Operating Officer and CEO

Jagdish Mulchandani, Chief Operating Officer and CEO, Times Network said, “We are very excited to announce the global launch of Times Network’s premium channels in international markets through our strategic partnership with Vision247. Serving the requirements of the new age tech savvy viewers, ONEHUBTV is an attractive destination that offers a wealth of opportunities to connect with our global viewers. I am confident that our robust offering will accommodate viewers’ preferences, providing them with a comprehensive content viewing experience. “

Doris Ojo, Executive Director of Vision247, the technology provider behind ONEHUBTV said: “We are delighted to partner with Times Network, India’s premium streaming network. We have worked with the Times Network for many years on various projects and have built a trusting relationship with their team. Here at Vision247 we are very excited to bring the Times Network channels to new global audiences and I am confident that this latest project will further strengthen our cooperation.

“ONEHUBTV offers a supreme entertainment experience and is aimed at diasporic communities around the world, offering them access to linear TV and on-demand content from any region of the world. We believe that people retain a sense of home no matter where they end up living, so there will be something for everyone. Our vision is to bring fantastic quality and diverse content from around the world to homes around the world through the most welcoming, innovative and accessible platform. The ONEHUBTV platform is now making that vision a reality and we are delighted to have the Times Network as a partner in this incredible endeavor, ”he added.

Accessible to global audiences, ONEHUBTV uses state-of-the-art in-house technology and infrastructure to offer users a premium viewing experience at affordable prices on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, also on PCs and Macs and Android Smart TVs. Available on ONEHUBTV are TIMES NOW, India’s leading English-language news channel representing the global voice of progressive India with its extensive and unrivaled news reporting; TIMES NOW WORLD, a channel follows the same spirit of the legacy TIMES NOW brand by delivering news with credibility, speed, accuracy, and an unbiased approach; ET NOW, India’s leading English business news channel, committed to the development of the nation for the purpose of helping Indians grow with India; Mirror NOW, a channel that focuses on putting citizens first and redefined the norms and rewrote the rules for new-age and viewer-centered journalism and FOCUS, India’s premier entertainment destination for music, original series, Bollywood news, trends, lifestyle and fashion.