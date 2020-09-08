The contest ended abruptly without a winner after the contestant accused the judges of being biased.

India Top Headlines

In a viral video that ran the rounds of the event, Oraphan took the stage after she and four other people were eliminated from the contest and demanded to see the scores from the judging panel.

“I would like to speak on behalf of all those who were eliminated. We’ve been on the pageant circuit for a while; we know when we lose and when we win. We know when we respond well and when we don’t. We know when we don’t deserve to go to the next round. We can gracefully accept defeat, but tonight there is no justice! “an angry Ornapan exclaimed on stage before her microphone was disconnected as the crowd cheered her for her courage.