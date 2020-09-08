Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Rhea Chakraborty is harassed because she loved a mentally challenged drug addict’, says her lawyer | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s attorney said after her arrest by the NCB on Tuesday that she was being harassed by three agencies just because she had a crush on a man who was a “drug addict” and had “mental health problems.” Chakraborty was arrested by the Office of Narcotics Control in a drug case linked to the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“This is a complete parody of justice,” said his lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

“Three central agencies harassed a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and a person who suffered from mental health problems,” he added.



Rajput, who allegedly hanged himself at his Bandra residence here on June 14, had been treated by five top psychiatrists in the city, Maneshinde claimed.

“But he ended up taking his life by taking illegally administered medicines and (also) using drugs,” the lawyer said, adding that Chakraborty was prepared for the worst.



Chakraborty (28) was arrested under sections 8 (c) of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (sale, possession or manufacture of prohibited drugs), 20 (b) (ii) (possession or use of small amounts of prohibited drugs) and other supplies.

He is likely to appear in magistrates court via video link on Wednesday.

In addition to the drug case, she faces a suicide complicity in connection with the death of Rajput that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a related money laundering case that is being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement ( ED).

Rajput’s father, who accused Chakraborty of committing his son’s suicide, also claimed that she diverted 15 million rupees from his son’s bank accounts. The emergency department launched an investigation into this aspect.

The NCB launched an investigation after Chakraborty’s phone conversations allegedly revealed that he used to use drugs.