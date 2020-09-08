Sanjay Raut News: Sanjay Raut Named Chief Shiv Sena Spokesperson | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena said on Tuesday that it appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut as the party’s main spokesperson.Raut, who is also the executive editor of Shiv Sena’s spokesperson ‘Saamana’, has been involved in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut after she compared Mumbai to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Shiv Sena in a statement Tuesday said that Raut has been appointed as the party’s main spokesperson.

In addition, Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant and Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, Anil Parab, Gulabrao Patil, People’s Liberation Army members Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, the Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Senior Leader Neelam Gorhe have been nominated as the party. spokesmen, he said.