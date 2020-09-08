Rhea Chakraborty active member of the ‘drug syndicate’, used to manage finances for the purchase of medicines with Sushant: NCB | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: In your request for the pretrial detention of actor Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stated that she is an active member of a “drug syndicate” and that she is used to manage finances for the purchase of medicines together with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty appeared before the magistrate today via videoconference from the OCN office in Mumbai. The court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days and rejected his release on bail.

The NCB said that Chakraborty’s disclosure / statement had made it clear that she is an active member of a “drug syndicate” related to the supply of drugs.

He said that Chakraborty revealed about his participation in the acquisition of medicines and financial transactions and also his instructions to Dipesh Sawant, Showik Chakraborty and Miranda.

Sawant was arrested by the NCB for his role in drug acquisition and manipulation. Showik and Miranda have also been arrested in the same case.

According to the copy of the NCB referral, Chakraborty has acknowledged the statements of other defendants and it is clear that he used to acquire drugs for Rajput use.

He claimed that Sawant said that Rajput and Chakraborty also dealt with financial matters for the purchase of medicines. According to the NCB, Showik said that Basit Parihar provided drugs to Dipesh Sawant (Sushant Singh Rajput’s employee) through Kaizen Ibrahim.

The NCB said Showik confessed that he used to facilitate drug delivery through Zaid, Basit and Kaizen. She also highlighted that Showik revealed that



these drug deliveries used to be received by Rajput auxiliaries and every delivery and payment was in the conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty. According to NCB’s request for pretrial detention, Samuel Miranda has confessed that Sushant had also instructed him to acquire drugs.

Rajput also used to deal with the financial matter related to these drugs together with Rhea Chakraborty. According to NCB, Dipesh Sawant (Sushant employee) revealed that he used to receive medication for Sushant following his (Sushant’s) instructions.

During the statement, Samuel Miranda also revealed that he used to acquire drugs on the instructions of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty and that Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput were dealing with financial matters in this regard, according to the request for pre-trial detention.

The NCB had launched an investigation after receiving an official communication from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in which there were several talks related to the consumption, acquisition, use and transport of drugs in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. .

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

