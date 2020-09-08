oneplus 8t pro: OnePlus can ‘settle’ with the change in its ‘premium strategy’ – Mobiles News

India Top Headlines

OnePlus may reportedly be planning a change in its ‘premium strategy’. The company that has been launching two variants of its premium phones since the second half of last year may not launch the ‘Pro’ variant this year. An insider named Max J claims that this year there may only be a single T-series phone and that the company may lose the ‘Pro’ version.

In a cryptic tweet, Max J claims that the company may not release the OnePlus 8T Pro this year.

Max J’s tweet has a picture that has ‘Kebab2’ written on it. Kebab is said to be the codename for OnePlus 8T. In response to the tweet, Max J says that OnePlus 8T Pro may not arrive. The phone is expected to succeed the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Earlier this month, some likely OnePlus 8T specs appeared on the web. According to these, the OnePlus 8 ‘T’ series phone will run on the Qualcomm 865+ processor and offer a refresh rate of 120hz.

Readers should note that OnePlus first launched the ‘Pro’ variant in 2019 with the OnePlus 7 series phones. The company released two phones – a standard one and a Pro variant – on both the 7 and 7T series. . While OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro arrived in the first half of the year; OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro arrived in the second half.

Earlier this year too, OnePlus released two ‘series 8’ variants: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Before 2019, OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone in the first half of the year, and followed it up with a single ‘T’ variant later in the year.

In another first this year, OnePlus entered the affordable premium segment with the launch of the OnePlus Nord. It is the company’s first smartphone to run on a non-flagship processor.

