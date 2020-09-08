Lack of Indian Head Coaches at IPL is not a true reflection of our resources, says Anil Kumble | Cricket news

Sports

NEW DELHI: The irony of being the only Indian head coach in an IPL franchise is not lost on Anil Kumble, who firmly believes that the statistics are not a “true reflection” of the country’s training resources.A look at the IPL team roster shows that seven franchises have non-Indian head coaches, namely Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals), Brendon McCullum (KKR), Stephen Fleming (CSK), Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians), Trevor Bayliss (Sunrisers), Simon Katich (RCB) and Andrew McDonald (Rajasthan Royals).See the full schedule of the IPL league stage“I would like to see more Indian coaches in the IPL. It is not a true reflection of the resources of India. I would like to see a lot of Indians being part of the IPL as head coaches,” said the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab. , Kumble, to a select interaction with the online media on Tuesday.“It’s a bit ironic, an Indian as a head coach. I think at some point there will be a lot more Indian coaches,” he added.Speaking from Dubai, where the team has been based since August 20, Kumble said his players are in good shape both mentally and physically as they perform their work in the strict IPL bio-bubble.

KXIP, which never won the IPL, aims to go all the way this time with a strong team at its disposal. Picking the best Indian players from the eleven at stake will be difficult, but it seems that picking the four foreign recruits will be even more difficult as they have so many options.

When asked if Chris Gayle, 40, will continue to play most of the games as he did in the last two seasons, Kumble said Gayle would also be more involved within the leadership group this season and that the role of his mentor will be as important as yours. great success at the top of the order.

The other foreign players on KXIP are Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Jimmy Neesham, fit Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen and Sheldon Cottrell, who was bought for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore.

“We have yet to see the conditions on the main field, as we have been practicing (at the ICC Academy). Chris has an important role even as a player and even otherwise.

“His leadership, his experience, the young people look up to him. It is not just Chris, the hitter we are seeing, but also Chris in a leadership role in terms of his contribution to the development of young players. I want him to be actively involved in the paper tutoring, “Kumble said.

The coach said a few practice games will give you an idea of ​​the combinations you are looking for.

“Not only foreign players choose Indian players will be a challenge. We have some practice games that we will tell ourselves (the best combination),” Kumble said in response to a PTI query.

The former India captain said the team has filled in the gaps with the return of Maxwell and a fast pitcher who can also be effective in the kill at Cottrell.

“We have a strong team. We needed an impact player in the middle and not just hitting and fielding and Maxwell is also skilled with the ball. And the fast thrower who throws to the death (Cottrell).”

Seeing the bright side of being in a protected environment, Kumble said that three weeks of training will allow support staff to get to know the players better, especially the younger ones.

“The reason I have assumed (the position) is that we have a great team to go to the end. My role is to prepare the team for success. I don’t want to go too far, one game at a time.” .

“(After arriving in Dubai), it was the first time that I met with the entire team. Due to the COVID situation (and the bio-bubble), we can spend more time with the team than usual. That way we have been able to understand not only the elderly, but even the very young.

Temperament will be key, said the world’s third tallest player in test cricket

“It’s about holding our nerves. There will be times, IPL is not always an easy journey. We need to focus on what we can achieve, not worry about other teams. We are confident that we can do it.”

KXIP has many Karnataka players on the squad, including new captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal.

Kumble is also from Karnataka and in his own words “that helps”, but he also makes a conscious attempt to interact with other children in his own language.

“I also try to put a Punjabi accent with the Punjabi boys and keep them entertained with the little Punjabi I speak.”

When asked if the recently retired MS Dhoni will play the IPL with more motivation, Kumble added: “I don’t understand what extra motivation is. We are all motivated.

“Knowing MS, he will give his 100 percent. Even when I played the IPL, the second season, I had withdrawn from international cricket.”