LAC on a razor’s edge, both India and China register protest | India News

NEW DELHI: After the latest outbreak in the South Bank area of ​​Pangong, India on Tuesday filed a strong protest with China, both through diplomatic and military channels, calling on Beijing to restrain the Chinese troops they had carried out. ” provocative activities “once again on Monday night.

In its protest, India flatly denied that any Indian soldiers had fired “warning shots” or crossed the LAC as claimed by China.

The government said that while it remains committed to the disengagement and de-escalation talks along the border, it will do everything possible to protect India’s sovereignty. He also said that on Monday, by seeking to intimidate Indian troops by firing into the air, the PLA violated all agreements and understandings reached in military and diplomatic meetings.

China had tried to exploit the narrative by first claiming in a PLA statement, issued around 2 a.m. (Beijing time) that Indian troops fired at LAC. While the Indian military strongly denied this in a statement Tuesday morning and accused the Chinese of opening fire, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response that Indian troops had fired first. Spokesman Zhao Lijian did not deny that Chinese troops fired some bursts into the air as stated by the Indian army.

Beijing said it had presented “solemn representations” to India asking it to withdraw troops it allegedly had crossed LAC.

“I also want to emphasize that in this incident, the Indian side for the first time launched threats (shots) at the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards. This was the first time since 1975 that the peace on the border between the two countries China was broken. it has repeatedly emphasized that the two sides should resolve their differences through peaceful means and through consultation and dialogue. Confrontation is not good for both sides, “said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The Chinese government spokesman Global Times also accused India of “crossing the line” by opening fire. In another development, India on Tuesday criticized Chinese state media for quoting the NSA Ajit Doval as saying the Indian military was ready for a prolonged confrontation with China.

“We have seen reports in the Chinese state media, including the China Daily and Huanqiu Shibao (Global Times), which attributed some comments to the NSA Ajit Doval. These reports are completely false and not based on facts. We urge the media to refrain. of such speculative reports, “the government said in a statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman repeated the PLA’s claim that India’s actions were “serious military provocations and very bad nature.”

“We call on the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw personnel crossing the line, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure incidents do not occur again. The theater troops will act with determination in their duties and missions and will decisively defend national territorial sovereignty, “said the official.

Times of India