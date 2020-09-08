Kangana Ranaut to face “drug link” investigation; Mumbai home under the BMC lens | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Already under fire for her comments about Mumbai, trouble increased for actress Kangana Ranaut, as the Maharashtra government said Tuesday that police will investigate allegations that she used drugs, while alterations made to her bungalow here have come under fire. civic scanner.

Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will investigate actor Adhyayan Suman’s allegations that Ranaut used drugs. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh said that Adhyayan, the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to do drugs.

“Mumbai police will investigate this matter,” added the interior minister.



Deshmukh said that Shiv Sena MLA’s Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday. “I replied that I had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who said in an interview that he used drugs and also forced him to do drugs. The Mumbai police will study all this in detail,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Sarnaik denied that it was a political revenge. Ranaut had crossed swords with Sena deputy Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

The 33-year-old “Queen” star, born in Himachal Pradesh, was the subject of widespread criticism after she compared Mumbai to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir and made critical comments against the city’s police. “The law is the same for everyone. There is no political revenge. People who are seen as idols are given security. If there are allegations of drug use against them and if they are false, the people who level them should be jailed.” Sarnaik said.

The development comes in the context of the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged drug use. The NCB is investigating the alleged drug angle in the death of movie star Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials posted a notice on Ranaut’s bungalow here on Tuesday, noting many alterations made to the building without civic body approval, a claim rejected by her.

A BMC team went to the actor’s bungalow in the Pali Hill area of ​​the Bandra suburbs and posted the notice there because no one was present to receive it, a civic official said. The notice noted more than a dozen modifications to the bungalow, such as “a bathroom that is being converted into an office cabin” and “new bathrooms that are being built next to the staircase,” the official said.

The BMC has asked Ranaut, who has been provided with 24-hour security by the Center, to tell it within 24 hours whether it had accepted the changes to his residence, he said.

Ranaut had taken to Twitter on Monday to share videos of his office facilities here and expressed his fear that BMC may demolish the property.

On Tuesday, BMC filed a “warning” in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a work stoppage notice that was sent to him.

A warning is a request to a court that an order should not be made without listening to the person / party making it.

Ranaut, through his attorney Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the BMC advisory, accusing its officials of trespassing on his property and making false claims.

Meanwhile, the actress continued to face criticism for her comments about Mumbai and its police.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Ranaut’s comments, saying they amounted to an “insult” to the police force.



Ranaut had recently said that he feared the Mumbai police more than the “movie mafia” and that he would prefer the safety of Himachal Pradesh or the Center.

The opposition leader said he was aware of the capabilities of the Mumbai police, having served as the state’s chief minister for five years.

“But the police can come under political pressure,” Fadnavis said.

Trade union minister Ramdas Athawale, a BJP ally, said workers from his RPI (A) party will provide protection for Ranaut when he returns to Mumbai.

“The RPI (A) workers have prepared to protect Ranaut, who is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday. Workers from our party will offer him protection at the airport and at his residence,” Athawale said in a statement. MR KK ND KRK VT RSY RSY