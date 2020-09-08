India Top Headlines

Kangana Ranaut gets 24 hours to save bungalow | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued a 24-hour notice to actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday seeking an answer regarding an alleged “illegal tampering and construction” within the premises of his recently renovated bungalow on Pali Hill in Bandra.

The structure is a semi-detached house that has been converted into an office. If Kangana does not respond to the notice within 24 hours (Wednesday morning), the BMC will demolish the unauthorized part of the bungalow, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (H-West district) Vinayak Vispute. BMC has moved to court to request a hearing to ensure no ex parte orders are issued in the event that Kangana steps in to stop the demolition.

The BMC notice lists unauthorized toilet, kitchen, and pantry construction on the ground floor. It also mentions an unauthorized room built on the first floor with a wooden partition and the illegal inclusion of a second floor balcony in a living area. The bungalow was previously used as a kindergarten; Kangana bought it a few years ago. She had approached the residents’ association to inform them that after the renovation, she would use the bungalow as an office and home.

The actor appeared unfazed by BMC’s action. She tweeted: “Now @mybmc has issued a warning against me, really desperate to break down my house, I deeply love what I built so passionately for so many years, but I know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger. … GO ON … ”Civic staff had conducted an inspection of the bungalow on Monday.

The action followed news that the Center granted him Y-plus security after his tweets comparing Mumbai to Pakistani-occupied Kash irritated the political administration in the state. Kangana’s comments were against the Mumbai police for their handling of the Sushant Singh investigation.

BMC’s notice to Kangana was described as “politically motivated” by residents of the town. Madhu Poplai, secretary of the Pali Hill Residents Association, said: “No demolition is required unless there are structural changes to the facility. In the city, people always make some alteration or another in their houses. If they want to act, BMC should act against everyone. ” Meanwhile, CRPF security was deployed to the building where Kangana lives, a day before his arrival in the city.

Times of India