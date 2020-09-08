Jaya Prakash Reddy no longer exists: Mahesh Babu and NTR to Genelia, Telugu actors mourn the actor’s death | Telugu Movie News

India Top Headlines

Popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away Tuesday morning at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The 74-year-old took his last breath after a cardiac arrest. Hailing from Allagadda in the Kurnool district, Jaya Prakash Reddy was immensely popular for his villainous roles with his trademark Rayalaseema and ‘Kabaddi Kabaddi’ dialect in 2003; little by little he began to entertain the public with his impeccable comedy. Although he began his illustrious career in 1988, it was films such as Preminchukundam Raa, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu and Chennakesava Reddy that cemented his place as a deadly antagonist.

Coming to comedy, Jaya Prakash Reddy was noted for her perfect timing and funny expressions. Some of her memorable performances came in movies like Evadi Gola Vaadidhi, Kithakithalu, Ready, Kick, Dhee, Oosaravelli, and many more. He was last seen as the father of Prakash Raj in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was also a popular theater artist and despite being busy with movies, he occasionally played roles in plays. Along with former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, various actors from the Telugu film fraternity such as Mahesh Babu, NTR, Genelia Deshmukh, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Rakul Preet Singh and others took to social media and mourned the death of this versatile actor. .



Nara Chandrababu Naidu



Telugu cinema and theater have lost a gem today with the disappearance of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performance… https://t.co/6NNeyNtPmS & mdash; N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) 1599535374000

Mahesh babu



Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of the best TFI actors and comedians. You will always appreciate the experience … https://t.co/RnDdTG7dR6 & mdash; Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 1599538309000

Junior NTR



The news that Jayaprakash Reddy, who entertained everyone with his excellent performance, is no longer sad. He wants peace for the soul … https://t.co/u27iozktWc & mdash; Jr NTR (@ tarak9999) 1599537402000

Prakash raj



The sudden death of fellow actor Jayaprakash Reddy shocked me deeply. Acting is your life. On the silver screen, here … https://t.co/uhsG23Rd2W & mdash; Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) 1599538172000

Genelia Deshmukh



RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Fondly remembering our good times on the set .. It was always fun interacting with you ..… https://t.co/YYnHyIq76w & mdash; Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) 1599539447000

Chiranjeevi



Deeply grieved by the disappearance of Sri.Jayaprakashreddy garu. https://t.co/6s3dh0q2HP & mdash; Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) 1599541934000

Satyadev



Saddened by the disappearance of our own legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, I will miss you … https://t.co/HV1fpdQKV0 & mdash; Uma Maheswara Rao (@ActorSatyaDev) 1599538179000

Giant floor



So sad to hear about Jayaprakash Reddy gaaru’s disappearance! One of our best who explored himself much more to serve… https://t.co/p51CQsY4Ia & mdash; deva katta (@devakatta) 1599539335000

RAM



Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu … thanks for keeping us entertained … I was always in awe of you from the day I met you … https://t.co/J2VGa48Q4w & mdash; RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) 1599540023000

Venkatesh



It makes me so sad to hear about the sudden disappearance of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were a great c… https://t.co/qVH6zVP5LJ & mdash; Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) 1599539945000

Sudheer babu



I woke up with terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy https://t.co/pjadwyFblI & mdash; Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) 1599532657000

Ravi Teja



So sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to call her mom fondly. This is a great loss for all of us. M… https://t.co/AwGePocsLu & mdash; Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) 1599539077000

Sree mukhi



Deeply saddened! Rest in peace JP Garu! https://t.co/ybfbaU346W & mdash; SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) 1599537736000

Nara Rohith |



Saddened to learn that JayaPrakash Reddy garu has passed away. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Santhi !! https://t.co/Bi4XQI31tK & mdash; Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) 1599535740000

Pranitha Subhash



A great loss for cinema #Telugu, Om Shanti #JayaPrakashReddy https://t.co/ZcyQr2b2Sh & mdash; Pranitha Subhash (pranitasubhash) 1599536555000

Navdeep



Some people are irreplaceable … may your soul rest in peace Jayaprakashreddy garu .. & mdash; Navdeep (@ pnavdeep26) 1599536171000

Rakul Preet Singh



This is so sad!! I’ve worked with him on so many family condolences movies. RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU & mdash; Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) 1599534719000

Anil Ravipudi



My journey with JP garu has always been special. It has been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of… https://t.co/lrEqefpyWy & mdash; Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) 1599533039000

Vennel Kishore



https://t.co/o4dsZV5HFF & mdash; vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) 1599534194000

Mehreen



Saddened by the untimely disappearance of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. Great loss for the industry. Rest in peace sir https://t.co/OzG46yoFwc & mdash; Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) 1599539614000

Anasuya bharadwaj



Deeply saddened by the disappearance of one of the most versatile actors Jaya Prakash garu .. I quite imitate his catchy… https://t.co/PSYB09NL5g & mdash; Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) 1599539290000

