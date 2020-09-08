Breaking News
Jaya Prakash Reddy no longer exists: Mahesh Babu and NTR to Genelia, Telugu actors mourn the actor’s death | Telugu Movie News

 Sep 8, 2020
Popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away Tuesday morning at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The 74-year-old took his last breath after a cardiac arrest. Hailing from Allagadda in the Kurnool district, Jaya Prakash Reddy was immensely popular for his villainous roles with his trademark Rayalaseema and ‘Kabaddi Kabaddi’ dialect in 2003; little by little he began to entertain the public with his impeccable comedy. Although he began his illustrious career in 1988, it was films such as Preminchukundam Raa, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu and Chennakesava Reddy that cemented his place as a deadly antagonist.

Coming to comedy, Jaya Prakash Reddy was noted for her perfect timing and funny expressions. Some of her memorable performances came in movies like Evadi Gola Vaadidhi, Kithakithalu, Ready, Kick, Dhee, Oosaravelli, and many more. He was last seen as the father of Prakash Raj in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was also a popular theater artist and despite being busy with movies, he occasionally played roles in plays. Along with former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, various actors from the Telugu film fraternity such as Mahesh Babu, NTR, Genelia Deshmukh, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Rakul Preet Singh and others took to social media and mourned the death of this versatile actor. .

