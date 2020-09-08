India Top Headlines

India’s hiring outlook is bleakest in 15 years: survey

NEW DELHI: India is experiencing the weakest hiring sentiment in 15 years, with just 3 percent of companies planning to add staff in the next three months, a survey of more than 800 employers said Tuesday.

According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, which covered 813 companies across India, Indian employers report cautious hiring plans for the final quarter of 2020.

According to the survey, 7 percent of employers anticipate an increase in payroll, 3 percent predict a decrease, and 54 percent do not expect any change. Once the data is adjusted to allow for seasonal variation, the outlook is 3 percent, he said.

“Hiring sentiment is the weakest since the survey began 15 years ago, remaining relatively stable compared to the previous quarter, but declining 16 percentage points compared to this time a year ago,” the survey said.

The fastest hiring pace is in small organizations, followed by medium and large companies. From a regional perspective, the North and East regions indicate a more positive outlook compared to the West and South, according to the survey.

“After exercising ‘right sizing’ aligning with current market demands, organizations are now looking to improve productivity, new ways to engage with employees, win back unlicensed employees and implement the technology,” said Sandeep Gulati, director ManpowerGroup India Group General.

These factors are influencing employment trends this quarter, he added.

Gulati further said that “the government is also trying to ease the burden on Indian companies by providing various incentives, from incentives linked to production to changes in labor law and leniency in tax returns. We hope to see the impact of these. reforms in the coming years. barracks “.

The survey further said that nearly 44 percent of employers reported that they may return to pre-COVID-19 hiring in the next nine months, while 42 percent are unsure about returning to normal from a business perspective. hiring.

When asked about existing members of the workforce who have been placed on a leave or job retention scheme, 42% of companies suggest that they plan to bring them back with reduced hours, however, 3% indicate that these personnel will be laid off.

Globally, employers in 22 of the 43 countries and territories surveyed by ManpowerGroup expect to increase payroll in the period to the end of December 2020. In 16 countries and territories, employers expect to reduce payroll, while activity is forecast flat recruitment in five.

The strongest labor markets are expected in Taiwan, the United States, Turkey, Japan, and Greece, while the weakest hiring intentions are reported in Panama, Costa Rica, South Africa, Colombia, and the United Kingdom.

“The interviews were conducted during the exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 outbreak. The survey results for the fourth quarter of 2020 are likely to reflect the impact of the global health emergency and may be markedly different from previous quarters.” , he pointed.

