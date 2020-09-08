India Top Headlines

IMD: The withdrawal of the monsoon will not be quick, the rains are likely to revive soon | India News

NEW DELHI: Monsoon is likely to begin to retreat from western Rajasthan in mid-September as usual, but it will not be as fast for other parts of the country. Many parts of India will, in fact, see more rain starting in the third week of September, causing the country to experience generally “normal to above normal” monsoon rains during the June to September season.

“Rain activity has decreased in September compared to August, but the rains will reactivate in the coming days as cool weather systems develop,” said Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, during a press conference on the progress of the southwest monsoon (summer) which has recorded a cumulative precipitation of 107% of the long-term average (LPA) during the period of June 1 to September 6.

Summer monsoon rains of 96-104% of the LPA during the June to September period are considered normal, a key factor in supporting agriculture and the rural economy in general in the country.

“Although the monsoon retreat may begin in the extreme north-west of India almost at its normal date, we are still studying when it is likely to withdraw completely from the entire country,” said the head of IMD, hinting at the possibility of a monsoon. slightly prolonged.

