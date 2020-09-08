If Nitish Kumar ever fights the election without a coalition, he wouldn’t even win double-digit seats: Tejashwi Yadav | India News

India Top Headlines

Nitish Kumar contested the only unified assembly election in Bihar in 1995, then won just 7 seats. In 2014, with Izquierda… https://t.co/6AKEv4RbeR – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 1599544502000

PATNA: If Prime Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) fought alone in the Bihar Assembly elections, he would not be able to get seats even in double digits, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Tuesday .The opposition leader in Bihar recounted the fate of Kumar’s JDU in the elections that he had fought alone without any alliance with the BJP or Congress, the RJD coalition.“Nitish Kumar fought in the Vidhan Sabha elections in 1995 in unified Bihar (now Bihar and Jharkhand) and got only seven seats. In 2014, he fought with the left and got only two seats. If he ever fights alone against the glorious face I won’t even get double-digit seats. This is my challenge and claim, “Yadav’s tweet read.Meanwhile, after BJP launched a campaign in Bihar ‘Na bhoole hai, Na bhulne denge’ seeking justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) attacked the rival party and attacked it for its negligence towards migrant workers. in the middle of Covid-19.RJD, in a translated tweet, said: “Let’s neither forget nor allow anyone to forget! With the tricks of deflecting focus; it won’t let you forget the real issues!”

Along with this tweet, RJD has posted four images similar to the stickers and posters with the photos of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput posted by the BJP.

Bihar has 243 constituencies in the assembly and elections in the state must take place between October and November, as the term of the current assembly will end on November 29.

The Electoral Commission has yet to receive a final call for election dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.