I never had ego issues with IPL auctions, even a player like Amla didn’t sell: Pujara | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: IPL auctions are always “tricky” terrain and going unsold does not make Cheteshwar Pujara a frustrated cricketer as he battles the public perception of being a red ball specialist.There are players who have had similar strike rates (110 or so) but were chosen by franchises, but the architect of India’s historic series win in Australia in 2018-19 has come to nothing.

Does it hurt or annoy you to let others decide on your credentials as a T20 player?

“As a cricketer, I cannot have that opinion. I also feel that I am someone who will never have those egos because I have seen and known that IPL auctions are complicated,” Pujara told PTI during an exclusive interview.

“I’ve seen world-class players like Hashim Amla go unsold at auctions. There have been a lot of good T20 players who have missed the auction. So I don’t have a big ego for not picking me. Yes, given the choice, I I would like to play IPL, “said India’s top test hitter along with skipper Virat Kohli.

Feeling a victim of the public perception so prevalent in the Indian cricket ecosystem?

“I would say yes, it is a perception to be labeled a test player and I can’t do much about it,” said the man who set up India’s 2-1 series win in Australia with over 500 runs on the season. 2018-19. Distance series.

“I have always said that I should have opportunities and once I have them, only I can prove myself as a cue ball cricketer. I have performed well in A-List cricket (54 average), also in the T20 nationals (century in Mushtaq Ali Trophy) I have done well in the A List games in England.

“Performance is something that I can control and I will. The only thing I can do is wait for my chance. I am more than happy to play all formats. As long as I play, I will remain a student of the game as there is no end to what you can learn. But when I have a chance, then only I can change the perception, “said the affable Rajkot man.

Other years during the IPL, Pujara is in England playing county cricket for either Derbyshire, Yorkshire or Nottinghamshire, which was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isn’t it frustrating that when all his teammates from India go to play matches (in IPL), he can just have sessions on the net without being clear about national cricket?

“Disappointed” Yes “but frustrated” No. “I have not been able to go to the UK not because I did not want to play or because they did not like me, but because of the situation which is the same for all cricketers.

“I have to understand that these are difficult times. It is more important to be with the family and stay safe and not worry too much about not practicing the game too much. There are people who have endured much more difficulties,” he said.

Satisfaction is key to leading a good life and the 32-year-old with 77 test matches and nearly 6,000 runs (5,840 with 18 hundreds) understands this.

“I wouldn’t say I feel like I don’t have this or I don’t have that. I’m happy with what I have,” he said.

“Whether it’s for Indian Oil in office cricket or Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, my commitment is always above 100 percent. My commitment is to the game and being true to it. I have won matches for India.

“Nothing beats the feeling of winning games for India with millions supporting you. I know that feeling and you can’t get over it,” he concluded.