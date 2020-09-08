Hima Das, others complain about poor food quality in NIS | More sports news

Sports

NEW DELHI: India’s leading sports facility, the Netaji Subhas National Sports Institute (NS-NIS) in Patiala, is back in the news for the wrong reasons.After the violation of the social distancing protocol by its staff members and the recent violation of quarantine rules by two Olympic boxers, TOI has now learned that star sprinter Hima Das and a few other athletes have been complained about the poor quality of the food that is cooked and served to them in the institute’s dining room in mid-August. Athletes have also protested poor hygiene in the kitchen.

The incident prompted the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to jump into action and establish a “Food Inspection Committee” to ensure that the quality of food is maintained according to the requirements of the athletes. While SAI did not share the exact details of the incident, sources said that Hima had complained about the presence of ‘human nails’ in her food. The Assam sprinter had even taken pictures of her food from her mobile phone and shared them with the NIS administration.

Sources said that Hima later broached the matter with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju quickly instructed the SAI authorities to contact the sprinter and solve the problem. SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan, SAI Secretary Rohit Bhardwaj and other officials held a virtual review meeting that was joined by Hima and other stakeholders who complained.

The sources also revealed that there were other complaints from athletes about the presence of hair in meals and kitchen staff sneezing into their hands and not washing or sanitizing them. Colonel Raj Singh Bishnoi is the Executive Director (ED) of NIS. He was recently reprimanded for violating the boxers’ quarantine.

SAI, in a statement issued to TOI, reported that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was implemented after the incident to verify the quality of the raw material supply. “Some athletes had raised a food quality issue in the NS NIS, Patiala canteen in mid-August. As soon as it was noticed, immediate corrective action was taken to ensure that even single problems of this nature were athletes. A review meeting with officials, staff and players was held on the same day and instructions were issued to ensure that the quality of the food is as required by the athletes. Comments from the athletes confirm the quality of the food. food is according to your taste and requirement, “said the SAI statement.

“According to the policy, SAI has established a Food Inspection Committee and is also strengthening the kitchen staff at NIS. A food help line number has also been established to order the foods of the athletes’ choice,” he added. The statement quoted Hima as saying, “Our concern was addressed immediately. We had said that we were not happy with the quality of the cuisine. And since we raised the concern, the quality of the cuisine has really improved.”