frictions-between-india-and-china-are-dangerous-for-the-entire-region

India Top Headlines

The situation on the India-China border remains tense with the Chinese PLA now accusing Indian troops of illegally crossing the LAC and firing “threats” at Chinese patrol personnel. The Indian army, however, has said that it is the Chinese side that fired into the air. This raises the possibility of more skirmishes between the two armies. Because all of LAC, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, is on the brink. Now there are reports that the PLA abducted five young Indians from Arunachal. All of this shows that we are about to enter a dangerous matrix of escalation that could lead to a full-blown war.

If that happens, it would be a catastrophe for the entire region and a major international crisis. The problem is that China is taking a maximalist position and unilaterally changing the status quo on the ground. This is different from previous Chinese forays in that the PLA this time is actually strengthening its intruding positions.

But India is also unable to give up an inch of its territory and has rightly been taking preventive measures to counter Chinese designs. Both parties should not allow further escalation. Talks at both the military and diplomatic levels are the only way to manage this crisis. After Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghei, in Moscow, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Discussions should focus on immediately stopping friction at the border. Things cannot be allowed to get worse.