Disinfection tunnels do not kill viruses, they cause harm, says the government to SC | India News

NEW DELHI: A walk through the disinfection tunnels to get the comforting feeling of being protected from the coronavirus could prove deadly as it does not kill the virus, but could cause physical and psychological harm, the Center reported to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Citing expert opinion, the Health Ministry, through Attorney General Tushar Mehta, told a court of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah that spraying disinfectant on humans is not recommended under any circumstances. Additionally, spraying disinfectant on the pathways and exterior areas of a home did not have a tangible effect against the coronavirus, he added.

Hearing a PIL from Gursimran Singh Narula seeking a ban on the use of disinfection tunnels, the bank asked Mehta if the Center was aware of the harmful effects of such tunnels on humans since April, why it had not issued guidelines to states to stop using them. .

“It is still used in Gujarat district hospitals. It must issue instructions to stop the installation of disinfection tunnels in all states, ”said Judge Shah. Mehta assured the court that instructions will soon be issued to states to stop the use of disinfection tunnels.

