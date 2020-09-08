Chinese Troops Wielded Wands, Spears and Clubs in Aggressive Approach to Indian Post: Government Sources | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Chinese troops carried wands, spears, clubs, and polearms called ‘Guandao’ to aggressively try to approach an Indian position in the Mukhpari area of ​​the Rezang-La mountain range in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, government sources said Tuesday.As tension rose on the Royal Line of Control (LAC), sources said that around 50 to 60 soldiers from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) approached the Indian post on the southern shore of the Pangon Lake area. around 6pm, but the Indian army personnel posted there strongly confronted them, forcing their withdrawal.Full coverage: India-China showdownChinese troops had mounted a savage attack on Indian soldiers with stones, nail sticks, iron bars and clubs during clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 members of the Indian army were killed. The Chinese side had also suffered losses, but has not yet released the figures.

Government sources said the Chinese army may have planned to engage Indian troops Monday night in a manner similar to the fighting in the Galwan Valley, as its soldiers carried rods, spears, clubs and ‘guandao’.

Guandao is a type of Chinese pole weapon that is used in some forms of Chinese martial arts. It has a blade mounted on a long wooden post.

When the Indian army forced Chinese troops to return, they fired 10-15 rounds into the air to intimidate Indian soldiers, the first use of firearms throughout LAC after a 45-year interval. The previous instance of shooting at the de facto border was in 1975.

The sources said that the Indian troops did not use any firearms.

They said that the Chinese troops’ intent was to pull the Indian army out of the strategic heights at Mukhpari Peak and the Rezang-La areas.

The PLA has been looking to capture the strategic heights for the past three to four days, the sources said, adding that Chinese troops damaged an iron fence Monday night that was erected by Indian troops in the area.

India continues to dominate strategic peaks around the southern shore of the Pangong Lake area overlooking key Chinese formations in the Moldo area.

The PLA late Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and “scandalously fired” warning shots near Pangong Lake.

Rejecting the charges, the Army said Tuesday that at no time did the Indian troops cross the LAC or resort to the use of any “aggressive means”, including fire, as alleged by the Chinese PLA.

“At no time has the Indian Army transgressed throughout Latin America and the Caribbean or resorted to the use of any aggressive means, including fire. It is the PLA that has openly violated the agreements and carried out aggressive maneuvers , while the commitment at the military, diplomatic and political level is ongoing, “said the Army.

Tensions multiplied throughout LAC in eastern Ladakh after fighting in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, but has not yet released details. According to a US intelligence report, the death toll on the Chinese side was 35.

The border situation deteriorated again after China tried unsuccessfully to occupy Indian territory on the southern shore of Lake Pangong on the middle night of August 29-30.

India occupied various strategic heights on the southern shore of Pangong Lake and strengthened its presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese action. China has strongly opposed India’s move. However, India has argued that the heights are on its side of LAC.

India has also sent additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China’s transgression attempts.

Following new attempts by China to change the status quo on the southern shore of Lake Pangong, India has further strengthened its military presence in the region.

