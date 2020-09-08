Apple announces the date of its biggest event of 2020 – Latest news
The virtual event will be filmed and broadcast from Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater. Apple is expected to launch several new products on September 15, including four new iPhones, two new Apple Watch models, AirTags, a new iPad, and new AirPods as well.
Most likely, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the most expensive iPhone of 2020. It will have 5G connectivity, A14 Bionic processor and the LiDar scanner. Other models include iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Max, and the more affordable iPhone 12.
Apple is expected to launch a more affordable Apple Watch model alongside the new Watch Series 6 this year. It may have the same chip as the Watch Series 6, but it could have a different and cheaper build quality.
Another device that may be among the first to arrive from Apple’s Cupertino headquarters is the iPad Air 4. This next iPad is expected to borrow design elements from the iPad Pro.
Along with these will be Apple AirTags, Apple Studio over-ear headphones, and two new variants of the truly wireless AirPod headphones.
