Amid CPEC Corruption Dispute, Xi Jinping Postpones Trip to Pak, Cites Covid-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping postponed a visit to Pakistan citing concerns about the coronavirus. The announcement came even as the president of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Lt. General Asim Bajwa (retired), was criticized for corruption.

Chinese envoy to Pakistan Yao Jing, announcing the postponement, said China and Pakistan “will overcome together” the “challenges” of the project. Xi’s visit was announced in February for possibly June. For Yaoto, announcing the postponement this week may mean that both sides want to keep the prospect of a visit alive.

This week there was an unexpected twist with the kidnapping of the Deputy Director of the Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission, Sajid Gondal. Reports appear to indicate a link to the Bajwa scandal.

Reports from Pakistan have been quick to deny any link between Bajwa and Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Bajwa. There are questions about why it was important to raise the issue of corruption at CPEC. Some Pakistani observers say it could have to do with a part of the military establishment resisting almost complete involvement between the Pakistani establishment and China, risking alienation from the West, which is preparing for a virtual Cold War with China.

