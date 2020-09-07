India Top Headlines

Will not implement NEP 2020, undermines the role of states: West Bengal | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal’s education minister, Partha Chatterjee, said on Monday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will not be implemented in the state anytime soon as it undermines the country’s federal structure.

Chatterjee, who attended the ‘Governors Conference on NEP’s Role in Higher Education Transformation’ earlier in the day, also said that he had objected to the Center’s decision not to include Bengali on the list of classical languages ​​during the meeting.

“It is not about implementing the NEP in the state at the moment. More discussions are needed on the subject with all stakeholders. We have expressed our reservations about certain aspects of the NEP, as they undermine the federal structure of the country and the role of the states, “the Minister of Education told reporters.

“Right now, we should focus on fighting the pandemic. There is no rush to implement NEP,” he said.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet in July, replaces the 34-year-old National Education Policy framed in 1986 and aims to pave the way for transformative reforms in the school and higher education systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the conference, said “maximum flexibility” must be shown in the implementation of the policy.

The prime minister also said that it is natural for stakeholders to have questions on various aspects of the policy and “we are all working to address all these questions.”

