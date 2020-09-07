Sports

Volkswagen not seeking agreement with Tesla on electric vehicles: CEO

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess tried on Monday to quell speculation that the world’s largest automaker, which is driving mass production of electric cars, has plans to develop deeper ties with its rival. pop-up Tesla.

Diess met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Braunschweig, Germany, last week, and during his visit, VW let Musk drive its new ID.3 electric car.

“Just to be clear: We only drove the ID.3 and had a chat, no agreement / cooperation in process,” Diess said in a Linkedin post that included a video of the two executives driving the vehicle at an airfield. .

“Thanks for visiting Elon! I hope you like the video. It was great driving the ID.3 with you! You were quite critical of the torque available at higher speeds. I told you:” Yes, we are on the track – but no there is a need to take off, it is not a sports car. ”

Times of India