See: Virat Kohli’s RCB Has an “Out of the World” Playroom for Free Time in a Biosecurity Bubble | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: Life in a biosecure bubble can be challenging and nearly all members of the eight different franchises have started their journey in this highly secure environment, in an effort to make the 13th edition of the IPL in times of COVID a exit.The IPL being played in the UAE this year has already faced some challenges, but the players and support staff are working together, strictly following the rules and regulations to avoid any kind of adverse situation during the tournament.

With players’ mental well-being in mind during this long journey to November 10 (date of the IPL final) in a biosecurity bubble, franchises have also implemented measures to keep players mentally fresh and rejuvenated out of the game. countryside.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have created a “world class” arcade where players can find everything they need to stay busy and focused.

From air hockey to F1 and golf simulators to karaoke machines, players have been treated to a host of fun games and activities in the play area, so they are never tempted to leave the biological bubble.

Take a look at the incredible facilities offered to RCB players in the playing area:

RCB’s Chief of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson also recently said in an interview that the team also received a sports psychologist to monitor players’ mental health during the tournament in the biosecurity bubble.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on September 19 with the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings blowing horns in Abu Dhabi at the season opener.

After 13 members of the CSK camp tested positive a couple of weeks ago, the franchise last Friday finally began its training and field preparations for the most unconventional edition of the league yet.

Once players are in a biosecure bubble, they will not be allowed to leave and any member who breaks security protocols that could endanger themselves and others will be treated harshly.