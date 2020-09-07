India Top Headlines

SBI moots VRS, around 30k eligible

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to optimize costs, SBI has planned a voluntary retirement plan (VRS) under which more than 30,000 employees are eligible. The total employee force of the country’s largest lender stood at around 2.49 lakh at the end of March 2020 compared to 2.57 lakh a year ago.

According to sources, a draft schema for VRS has been prepared and is awaiting board approval. The plan will be open to all permanent officers and staff who have served 25 years or turned 55 by the deadline. The scheme will open on December 1 and will remain open until the end of February.

Based on the proposed eligibility criteria, a total of 11,565 officers and 18,625 staff members will be eligible for the plan.

Reference page