Rice and sugar increase first quarter agricultural exports by 23%

Despite Covid-19 and the lockdown, India saw a 23% increase in the export of agricultural products from April to June compared to the corresponding period last year, with rice and sugar dominating the charts, Vishwa Mohan reports. .

Although Basmati tops the list of exported agricultural items in terms of value (Rs 8,591 crore), accounting for a third of India’s agricultural exports in the first quarter of 2020-21, non-basmati rice contributed the highest increase of Rs 2,392 crore. Overall, India recorded an increase of Rs 4.818 crore in agricultural exports compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Rice and sugar contributed more than 95% to the increase in agricultural exports

The export of refined sugar contributed to an increase of 1,719 million rupees and the export of raw sugar 448 million rupees during the period; This means that non-basmati rice and sugar (refined and raw) together contributed to Rs 4,559 crore (over 95%) in the total increase in agricultural exports. Although pigeon pea, Bengal gram and crude peanut oil rank at the top in terms of percentage increase, their contribution in terms of value to total exports is low compared to rice, sugar and oil. onion during the pandemic period.

Indeed, the export of basmati rice registered a slight decrease, while other key commodities in India’s agricultural export basket, such as tea and soybean meal, registered a decrease of 27% and 14%, respectively, during the first quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

India’s contribution to sustaining the global food supply chain through increased exports amid the Covid-19 situation was noted last week during the 35th regional conference of the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture (FAO) for Asia and the Pacific, hosted by Bhutan on a virtual platform.

The country’s representatives, including the Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala, spoke about how swift measures during the lockdown period mitigated the impact of the pandemic at a time that coincided first with the peak harvest season and later with accelerated summer planting operations during the monsoon. .

Analysis of agricultural export figures for the April-June period shows that the pigeon pea recorded the highest increase of 440% (from 15 million rupees last year to 81 million rupees this year), while the Bengal gram recorded an increase of 407%, peanut oil (243%) and wheat (148%).

By the way, rice (both basmati and non-basmati) and sugar (refined and raw), which together account for almost 78% of total agricultural exports during April-June, are the two agricultural products that consume the most water, one point that experts in Sustainable agriculture invariably increase while betting on micro irrigation and diversification towards nutritious cereals that consume less water, such as millet.

