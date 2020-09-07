Realme cuts the prices of two smartphones – Mobiles News

India Top Headlines

Realme has reduced the prices of Realme 6 and Realme 6i. The price cut comes just days after the company launched the Realme 7 series in the country. While the company has reduced the price of all Realme 6 storage variants, for Realme 6i, the price has only been revised for the high-end variant.

The new prices for both smartphones are reflected on the official Realme website. GadgetsNow-Times of India reached out to the company, but got no confirmation. .

Here are the new prices:

Realme 6 (4GB + 64GB): Available at Rs 13,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB): Available at Rs 14,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 (6GB + 128GB): Available at Rs 15,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 (8GB + 128GB): Available at Rs 16,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6i (6GB + 64GB): Available at Rs 13,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 specifications

With a 6.5-inch Full HD + punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixel resolution, Realme 6 comes with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC technology.

It offers a quad-camera setup on the back comprising a 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, users get a 16MP punch hole selfie camera.

Backed by a 4300 mAh battery with 30 W flash charging support, the device comes in Comet White and Comet Blue color options.

Realme 6i Specifications

Available in two color options, Eclipse Black and Lunar White, Realme 6i offers a 6.5-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It offers a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP black and white portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP punch hole camera.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, the device houses a 4300 mAh battery with 30-watt Flash Charge fast-charging technology.

