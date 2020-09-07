Realme cuts the prices of two smartphones – Mobiles News
The new prices for both smartphones are reflected on the official Realme website. GadgetsNow-Times of India reached out to the company, but got no confirmation. .
Here are the new prices:
Realme 6 (4GB + 64GB): Available at Rs 13,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000
Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB): Available at Rs 14,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000
Realme 6 (6GB + 128GB): Available at Rs 15,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000
Realme 6 (8GB + 128GB): Available at Rs 16,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000
Realme 6i (6GB + 64GB): Available at Rs 13,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000
Realme 6 specifications
With a 6.5-inch Full HD + punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixel resolution, Realme 6 comes with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC technology.
It offers a quad-camera setup on the back comprising a 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, users get a 16MP punch hole selfie camera.
Backed by a 4300 mAh battery with 30 W flash charging support, the device comes in Comet White and Comet Blue color options.
Realme 6i Specifications
Available in two color options, Eclipse Black and Lunar White, Realme 6i offers a 6.5-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It offers a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP black and white portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP punch hole camera.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, the device houses a 4300 mAh battery with 30-watt Flash Charge fast-charging technology.
