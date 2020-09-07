India Top Headlines

RBI publishes expert committee report on resolution framework for Covid-related stress

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released a report from the KV Kamath Committee, which was formed to make recommendations on the financial parameters required to be considered in resolution plans under the ‘Resolution Framework for stress related to Covid ‘.

In an official statement, the RBI said that the Committee recommended recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors that could be considered by lenders when finalizing a resolution plan for a borrower. These include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt service capacity.

The framework allows lenders, including NBFCs, which are an essential part of the pool of lenders in this framework, to implement a resolution plan (PR) with respect to eligible corporate exposure, even without change of ownership, while classifying such exposure as standard, subject to specified conditions.

These sectors include aviation, hospitality, real estate, which are some of the most stressed sectors of the economy due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee’s recommendations have been widely accepted by the Reserve Bank, according to the statement.

Times of India