India Top Headlines

NSA misused as a punitive tool: legal experts | India News

The Allahabad High Court, while ordering the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan, who spent seven months in jail after the Uttar Pradesh police beat him with the National Security Act (NSA), had said that his detention under of the law was “untenable in the eyes of the law.” The higher court had also indicted authorities for beating Khan with the NSA “on a whim”.

But Khan, indicted under the NSA for a speech against the CAA and the NRC outside Aligarh Muslim University last December, is not alone. The Act has been used across the country to accuse people of various ‘crimes’ that are considered a threat to peace, from dumping the carcass of cow’s progeny in a field to criticizing the ‘indifferent’ approach of the authorities when dealing with the Covid threat at airports to organize a Muharram procession.

As some of them were later declared not guilty, while many continue to languish in prisons, a large part of the legal fraternity has condemned the “indiscriminate use” of the Law, saying that it has been misused throughout the years. years and that states should refrain from doing so. invoke it unless you have reasonable material to justify its use.

NSA slapped 142 this year in UP, 76 in cow slaughter cases

Legal experts say statutes like the NSA, with their pretrial detention power, often become a tool that authorities turn to, not for the prevention of any crime, but as a method of punishment.

At least 142 people have been slapped with the NSA in Uttar Pradesh since January 1 of this year. The NSA has been invoked against 76 in cases of cow slaughter, another nine in cases of crimes against girls, 37 against those accused of heinous crimes and another 20 in various cases. Khan’s case is the first this year in which a court has intervened.

Show this. The UP police slapped the NSA against the president of the Peace Party and former MLA, Mohammed Ayub, who was arrested on July 31 for publishing an advertisement in Urdu newspapers raising doubts about the Constitution. Ayub was arrested in Gorakhpur after a case was filed against him for writing an article to stoke community passion in Lucknow.

While Lucknow police claimed Ayub had written an objectionable article on July 30 that could have sparked community tension ahead of the festivals, Ayub’s lawyer IB Singh said there was no basis for the state to indict Ayub. under the Act, as he talked about integrating religions and spreading friendship in those ads.

Mohammed Noor, a gram pradhan, was booked by the NSA after it was discovered that he was dumping the carcass of bovine progeny in an open field in the Jaunpur district of UP. Police said the recovery sparked communal tensions in the area and Mohammed was arrested and then the NSA was invoked.

In Ahmedabad, the police hired an NRI, Abhimanyu Acharya, under the NSA on March 21 for allegedly “spreading lies about the indifferent approach” of the city’s airport management to deal with the Covid-19 threat. Acharya, who came to Ahmedabad from Canada via Abu Dhabi, had said that he was not even put through a thermal temperature scan at the airport and was only forced to fill out a self-declaration form. The police claimed in the FIR that they had disrespected the country by spreading lies about it.

At least six people, all habitual criminals, were booked under the NSA in Odisha this year for heinous crimes, including murder and dacoity. They are all in jail. The NSA was beaten against them to prevent their immediate release to “keep the peace.”

In Madhya Pradesh, a former BJP corporation and five other people were arrested under the NSA on September 1 for allegedly organizing a procession in the Khajrana area of ​​Indore in Muharram. The businessman was arrested for violating the collector’s orders not to take a procession out of Tazia.

The Khajrana police station in charge, Dinesh Verma, said that Patel, who had resigned from BJP in February for the CAA, was trying to incite others against the police. He was sent to jail. MP police recommended the NSA to 478 people as of July in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, folk singer Kovan was arrested in 2015 and activist Thiru Murugan Gandhi in 2018 under the NSA. While Kovan had prepared a song criticizing former Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa, Gandhi held protests against the government. They were later released.

(With contributions from Indore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Chennai)

Times of India