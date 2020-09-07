India Top Headlines

‘Nitish Kumar will face NDA, LJP free to go’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Even as the Lok Janshakti Party refrained from carrying out its publicized threat to leave the NDA to protest the projection of Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance in the Bihar polls, JD (U) made clear the Monday that he would not tolerate any challenge for Bihar CM and that Ram Vilas Paswan’s team was free to make any decision they wanted.

“NDA will contest the elections under Nitish Kumar. There shouldn’t be any confusion about it. LJP is free to stand down if it wants to, ”said JD (U) Secretary General KC Tyagi, marking an escalation of tension within the NDA ahead of the elections. At a meeting of the LJP “parliamentary board”, many attendees expressed resentment against Kumar’s leadership.

However, in subsequent remarks, they refrained from making public their anguish against the CM, whom BJP has already projected as the face of the NDA CM in Bihar.

Instead, LJP chief Chirag Paswan spoke of the party’s demand for a common minimum program, claiming that the LJP had no complaints against “any individual.”

The statement suggested softening the earlier aggression, especially on behalf of Chirag, who is seen by political circles as an aspiring CM, and underscored the influence of the minister of food and civil supplies, Ram Vilas Paswan, who is opposed to resigning from the NDA. . However, moderation failed to move JD (U).

Times of India