Nitish Kumar plays the bugle for the Bihar assembly polls through his first virtual rally | India News
PATNA: While playing the bugle for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls through its first virtual rally, the president of JD (U) and CM Nitish Kumar on Monday recounted in detail the development work carried out by their government in recent 15 years and they also compared them to jobs. executed by two previous governments during the 15 years of ‘Pati-Patni ki Sarkar’ rule.
By using the term ‘Pati-Patni ki Sarkar’, the CM was apparently referring to the previous governments of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, who together ruled the state for 15 years from 1990 to 2005.
In his extemporaneous three-hour speech, Bihar CM repeatedly asked party workers to inform the new generation about what was the situation of public order, roads, health sector and governance in the state before 2005.
“Tell the new generation about all the good deeds done by our government and the current scenario that prevailed in the state before 2005. They were children in those days. But now they have crossed the age of 18. It is necessary to inform them; otherwise, they could fall into the hands of ‘the wrong people,’ ”Nitish told party workers as he hinted at the importance of young voters in the years to come. .
While talking about the state assembly polls, Nitish said it was the electoral commission that would take a call on how to hold the elections. But in a democracy, the public is the supreme master. They will decide who the voters will give a opportunity to serve the state for the next five years, ”Nitish said.
“If given a new opportunity to serve the state, I will ensure irrigation water on all agricultural lands and a solid road network in rural areas to connect one town with others, as well as connect the town’s roads with state highways. nearby and national highways. roads ”, said the head of JD (U).
