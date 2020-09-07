India Top Headlines

Nirav Modi fails to obtain a press blackout on Judge Thipsay’s evidence, loses battle on first day of extradition hearing

NEW DELHI: A London judge has rejected a request by Nirav Modi’s lawyer to block the press on evidence from former Mumbai High Court Judge Judge Abhay Thipsay, who acted as a witness on behalf of the billionaire jeweler this week .

Nirav’s attorney, Clare Montgomery QC, filed an application with Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday for reporting restrictions on Thipsay’s evidence during Nirav’s second extradition hearing, alleging that Thipsay had been subjected to “vile accusations” after who gave testimony during the first hearing in May.

Montgomery asked District Judge Samuel Mark Goozée that the court hear Thipsay’s evidence privately or that the complaint be postponed until “the matter is out of history” to prevent Nirav from being subjected to “totally unfounded criticism of his evidence”. ”Once again by the Minister of Law of the Union, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Times of India and other media outlets opposed the request orally in court.

Goozée later refused to sit down in private or postpone the reports, noting that Judge Thipsay had engaged with the media in response to the controversy.

Thipsay, who retired as a judge in 2017, testified on May 13 as a witness for Nirav at his first hearing saying that the charges brought against Nirav by the IWC, namely cheating and criminal conspiracy, would not stand under Indian law. .

The next day, Prasad held a press conference in which he accused Thipsay of working at the behest of Congress to save Nirav.

Montgomery told the court at that event that Prasad “launched an ad hominem attack on Thipsay and his evidence suggesting incompetence and that he was biased and had provided evidence at the behest of the Congressional party” to protect “an established con artist.”

He said the reporting restrictions were necessary “for order and in the interests of justice” to prevent a new attack on Thipsay.

“The number of articles that were published with the story was designed as a result of that press conference,” Montgomery said.

“I wish the Indian press and government could not attend a private hearing, but I would allow the lawyers to be present,” he said. “You prefer to give a written opinion or have your evidence heard in private or have enough informational restrictions to limit inappropriate comments on your evidence at least during the hearing.

“What the minister said was clearly contempt. The Minister of Justice and the attorney general see nothing wrong in making unfair and unfounded comments about the process, ”he said.

“You do not make public statements in the middle of the hearing publicly denigrating a witness and contesting his evidence in a way that was not the subject of cross-examination in court and accusing him of bias on behalf of the rival party. The justice minister sees nothing wrong with his behavior and claims that as long as it is on behalf of BJP, he can say whatever he wants through unfair comments. This statement sparked a lot of very hostile press who described his evidence as a lie and an embarrassment, “Montgomery said.

Thipsay’s personal and family contacts had indicated that he should withdraw from the case, Montgomery said. “He did not approach a newspaper, but received several telephone messages with openly aggressive questions. He is not a politician, he joined Congress 15 months after his retirement. ”

“In my opinion, the press conference was given in the political context of BJP and political comments about the Congress party,” Goozee said, rejecting the request. “This is a high-profile case in India and I have no doubt that Thipsay has overseen many high-profile cases and entered the arena with wide eyes.” He noted that Thipsay had not refused to testify, but had given more evidence for this week and wanted to be heard in private to avoid being defamed, but that did not amount to the exceptional circumstances required to make it private and there was no evidence. would result in a substantial risk of harm to the course of justice. I don’t care about the political comments in India, ”Goozee added.

“This happened in a political context, the minister who said he is BJP and Thipsay is a very well known member of Congress. There is no evidence that what happened next was engineered by the government of India. The methods of expression, hyperbole and level of discussion common in India are not what we might see in this country, ”said Helen Malcom, representative of the Crown Prosecution Service, on behalf of the Government of India.

Nirav is fighting extradition to India to face charges of perpetrating a large-scale fraud at the National Bank of Punjab of between $ 1 billion and $ 2 billion (Rs 7,346 crore and Rs 14,693 crore), of laundering part of profits and from interfering with witnesses and destroying evidence.

