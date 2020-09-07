India Top Headlines

National Education Policy: We are working to make India a knowledge economy, says Prime Minister Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: We are working to make India a “knowledge economy” in the 21st century and the National Education Policy (NEP) will also address the problems of the brain drain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

“We are working to make India a knowledge economy. To deal with the brain drain, NEP has paved the way to open campuses of the best international institutions in the country to make them available to young people from simple families.” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and others are participating in the Governors Conference on NEP via videoconference.

PM Modi said that NEP will prepare the country’s youth in the necessary knowledge and skills parameters in the future.

“Today the world is discussing the changing nature of work, jobs in the future. This policy will prepare the youth of the country according to the needs of the future on both the knowledge and skills front,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the NEP focuses on “learning rather than studying” and is based on “critical thinking rather than the curriculum” with a special focus on “passion, practicality and performance” and also added that politics is it had been done with the intention of pulling higher education, be it technical, academic or vocational, out of silos and keeping management interference to a minimum.

“Any system can be as effective and inclusive as its governance model. The same thinking is reflected in the governance related to education in this NEP. This is not the education policy of the government, it is the educational policy of the country,” he said.

The conference entitled “Role of NEP-2020 in the transformation of higher education” has been organized by the Ministry of Education of the Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives to make India an equitable and dynamic knowledge society. Envision an Indian-centric education system directly contributing to transforming India into a global superpower.

The Governors Conference is also attended by ministers of Education from various states, vice chancellors of state universities, and other senior officials.

Times of India