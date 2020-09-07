India Top Headlines

Kangana carries BJP’s political agenda forward: Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday accused Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut of advancing the BJP’s political agenda through her actions and claimed that the ruling party had provided her with a security cover to allow her to openly defame Maharashtra and criticize the coalition government there.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that Ranaut’s comparison of Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was false, reprehensible and would not be acceptable to any reasonable person.

However, he said that the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra will guarantee him adequate protection and uphold the right to dissent of his biggest critics.

“Even though a particular movie actress follows the agenda of Modi Ji and BJP, we will ensure her adequate protection,” he said at a virtual press conference.

“However, to describe the commercial capital of the country as Pakistani-occupied Kashmir is naive, incorrect, political opportunism and reprehensible that no reasonable person will accept. We reject those baseless and politically motivated accusations that BJP launches through film actresses,” he said . .

Surjewala said that unlike the BJP, the Congress party, as well as the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, has the principle of upholding the right of dissent of its biggest critics.

“Security has been given to a movie actress, acting at the behest of BJP to smear Maharashtra, so she is openly criticizing us under BJP’s political agenda,” he also said.

Ranaut has been granted Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos who will work shifts 24 hours a day, Union Home Office officials said Monday amid controversy over her comment that He “feared” the Mumbai Police.

The decision is made two days before Ranaut, who is in his home state Himachal Pradesh and had compared Mumbai to PoK, said he plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

Ranaut, whose comments led to a dispute with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke about drug use in a section of the film industry.

